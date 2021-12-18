Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,554 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $108.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.54. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.