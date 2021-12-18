Signaturefd LLC Purchases 3,782 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

Shares of PRU opened at $105.38 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average of $105.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

