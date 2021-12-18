Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 591,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,461,000 after purchasing an additional 78,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 28.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $347.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $262.85 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

