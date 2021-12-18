Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silence Therapeutics stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 135.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLN opened at $23.78 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

