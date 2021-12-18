Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report sales of $200.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the highest is $200.85 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $242.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $810.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $809.80 million to $810.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $883.24 million, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $889.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.38.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $197.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.90. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $496,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

