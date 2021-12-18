SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Down 42.3% in November

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the November 15th total of 16,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SSNT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. 25,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,517. SilverSun Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

In other SilverSun Technologies news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $52,569.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

