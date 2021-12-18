Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 3,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 43,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a market cap of C$7.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.47.

Silverton Metals Company Profile (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Silverton Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverton Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.