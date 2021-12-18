Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 63.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $3,139,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.18. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.37 and a 1 year high of $133.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.61.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

