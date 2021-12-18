SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Hits $1.14 on Exchanges

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $33.48 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityDAO has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00041343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007731 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

