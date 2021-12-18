Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Short Interest Down 29.7% in November

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,900 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the November 15th total of 967,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of SIOX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. 522,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,365. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $99.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

