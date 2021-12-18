Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Up 37.4% in November

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BLCN stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $39.29 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

