SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) Price Tops $0.0062

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, SIRIN LABS Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SIRIN LABS Token has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $41,778.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041542 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007283 BTC.

SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIRIN LABS Token’s official website is www.sirinlabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

