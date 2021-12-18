SKALE Network (SKL) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $529.41 million and $12.77 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00041655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007309 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKL is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,203,115 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

