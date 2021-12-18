Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Update

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the November 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.2 days.

OTCMKTS SKSBF traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.05. 437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. Skanska AB has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $29.70.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

