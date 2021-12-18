Skydeck Acquisition (NASDAQ:SKYAU) Shares Down 2.8%

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 2,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 64,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

Get Skydeck Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYAU. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $10,853,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Skydeck Acquisition by 7.9% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 903,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 65,811 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.