SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of SL Green Realty worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 425.4% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 55,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,039 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 47.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. Barclays raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.90.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $71.37 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

