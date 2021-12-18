SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SLM by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,107,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.52 million. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

