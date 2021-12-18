SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.05

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.05 and traded as low as C$31.02. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$31.63, with a volume of 2,282,708 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRU.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

