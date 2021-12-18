Smartshare (SSP) Reaches Market Cap of $362,942.06

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Smartshare has a market cap of $362,942.06 and approximately $3,634.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00112910 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

