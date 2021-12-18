SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in November

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the November 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.
Shares of SMECF stock traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $675.34. The stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 907. SMC has a twelve month low of $531.96 and a twelve month high of $744.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.42.
SMC Company Profile
