SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in November

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the November 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Shares of SMECF stock traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $675.34. The stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 907. SMC has a twelve month low of $531.96 and a twelve month high of $744.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.42.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

