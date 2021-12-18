SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Tops $0.0000

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $292,355.18 and $35.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

