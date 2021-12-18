Smooth Love Potion 24-Hour Volume Hits $67.77 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $103.70 million and approximately $67.77 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00041388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,206,922,663 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

