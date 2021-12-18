SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.63

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.63 and traded as low as $22.97. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 5,274 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNCAF. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.