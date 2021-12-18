Snowball 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $60,625.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001438 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Snowball has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $60,625.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.75 or 0.08289373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00076288 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,958.56 or 0.99967693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00050008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,364,319 coins and its circulating supply is 6,478,197 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

