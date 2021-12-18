Snowball (SNOB) Trading Up 22.5% This Week

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. Snowball has a market cap of $4.53 million and $185,032.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Snowball has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.14 or 0.08359910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00077549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,044.08 or 1.00043303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002744 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,359,713 coins and its circulating supply is 6,473,379 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

