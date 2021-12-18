SOMESING Price Tops $0.0647 (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, SOMESING has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $163.89 million and $7.02 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00054435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.99 or 0.08394473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,862.14 or 0.99894234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00050492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002723 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,621,748 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

