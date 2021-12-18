Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NYSE:SON opened at $58.69 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

