Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,695. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.77. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.