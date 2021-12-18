Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318,416 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.29% of Sonos worth $145,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,103,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the second quarter worth $3,162,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Sonos by 130.6% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,455,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,280,000 after buying an additional 824,303 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

SONO opened at $29.71 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

