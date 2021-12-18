South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. Raymond James raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of South State by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of South State by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,582,000 after buying an additional 40,709 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,645,000 after buying an additional 250,303 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSB opened at $78.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.95. South State has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South State will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

