SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $756,020.74

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $756,020.74 and approximately $2,245.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.26 or 0.08262049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.75 or 0.99596565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00050759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002697 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

