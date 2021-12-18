SparksPay Market Cap Tops $29,726.46 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $29,726.46 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,868,906 coins and its circulating supply is 10,639,823 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.