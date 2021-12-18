Spartan Protocol Price Hits $0.17 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.80 million and approximately $485,661.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00053860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.25 or 0.08337452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00077562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,202.03 or 0.99928713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00050590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002732 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 96,508,371 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

