Spectrum (SPT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrum has a market cap of $26,861.42 and $1.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.25 or 0.00322478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

