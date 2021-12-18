Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.70

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.70 and traded as low as C$42.56. Spin Master shares last traded at C$43.41, with a volume of 44,536 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.45.

Get Spin Master alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.58.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$899.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$750.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Company Profile (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.