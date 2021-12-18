Splintershards (SPS) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $81.11 million and $2.02 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 22.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Splintershards

SPS is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 382,291,666 coins and its circulating supply is 326,334,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

