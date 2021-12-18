Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stake Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 153.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $235.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.36.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

