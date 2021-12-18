Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
FUND traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.28. 27,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,875. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $9.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.4107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.84%. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
