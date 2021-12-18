Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

FUND traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.28. 27,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,875. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $9.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.4107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.84%. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2,339.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 292,738 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

