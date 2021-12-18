SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,700 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the November 15th total of 300,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLOW. Bank of America began coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.