SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,700 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the November 15th total of 300,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67.
Several brokerages recently commented on FLOW. Bank of America began coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.
About SPX FLOW
SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.
