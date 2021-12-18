SSE (LON:SSE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,586.58

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,586.58 ($20.97) and traded as high as GBX 1,611.50 ($21.30). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,609 ($21.26), with a volume of 6,349,481 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.79) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.50) to GBX 1,600 ($21.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,637.38 ($21.64).

Get SSE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £17.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,615.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,586.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 25.50 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

SSE Company Profile (LON:SSE)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.