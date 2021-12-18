Stacks (STX) Market Cap Reaches $2.71 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00004484 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.71 billion and approximately $49.61 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.02 or 0.00247641 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00157946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00054411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.59 or 0.08396360 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,837,909 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

