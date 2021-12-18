Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.49

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $0.89. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 251,278 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 759.84% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the second quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the first quarter worth $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 630,242 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the second quarter worth $2,965,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

