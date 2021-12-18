Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.29. 241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF comprises about 2.3% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 58.73% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF worth $20,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

