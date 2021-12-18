Standard Tokenization Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $144.25 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $144.25 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00041468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,893,221 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

