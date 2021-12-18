Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $15,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 377,004 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 266,485 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.25.

Shares of SWK opened at $183.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.97 and its 200-day moving average is $192.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

