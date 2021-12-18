State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2,393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

NYSE IVZ opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

