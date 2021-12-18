State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $624,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,360 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. Jabil’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.