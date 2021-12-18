State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.24 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,303,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 64,116 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 31,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,105,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHN opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.42. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

