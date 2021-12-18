State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 151.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 38,849 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.