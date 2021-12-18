State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $1.93 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,180,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,546,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,212,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,206,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

NYSE:GXO opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

